Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Philip Morris International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn $5.99 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE PM opened at $102.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 142.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

