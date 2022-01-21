KeyCorp Weighs in on AptarGroup, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AptarGroup in a report released on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

