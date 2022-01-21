Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

Equity Residential stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.