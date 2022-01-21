Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Rises By 26.8%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.06.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali acquired 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter worth about $3,694,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 23.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 69.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 325,993 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RFIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

