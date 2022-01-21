FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Lowered by KeyCorp

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$65.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$60.27 and a 1 year high of C$93.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.77%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

