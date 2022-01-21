Short Interest in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Grows By 26.6%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 216,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tuniu by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tuniu by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tuniu by 344.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 208.63%.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

