Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $157.16 and last traded at $157.27, with a volume of 298104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.49.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.