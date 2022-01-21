Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €12.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.64) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.08 ($13.73).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.30).

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.