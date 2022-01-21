Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €133.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €133.00 ($151.14) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €126.64 ($143.90).

Shares of SAF opened at €112.70 ($128.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €110.51. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

