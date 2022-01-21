AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €32.60 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.93) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €28.40 ($32.27).

Shares of CS stock opened at €27.83 ($31.63) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.34. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

