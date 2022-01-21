BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.55) price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.71) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.21) to GBX 255 ($3.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.64).
