BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.55) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.71) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.21) to GBX 255 ($3.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.64).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

