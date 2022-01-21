Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) to Hold

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helbiz Inc. provides micro-mobility services. It utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz Inc., formerly known as GreenVision Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City. “

HLBZ opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. GreenVision Acquisition has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20.

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that GreenVision Acquisition will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About GreenVision Acquisition

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

