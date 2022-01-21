Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Head-To-Head Survey

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Salzgitter has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnQuest has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Salzgitter and EnQuest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salzgitter $8.10 billion 0.28 -$316.87 million $0.95 3.96 EnQuest $865.65 million N/A -$625.80 million N/A N/A

Salzgitter has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest.

Profitability

This table compares Salzgitter and EnQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salzgitter 4.87% 14.70% 4.91% EnQuest N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Salzgitter and EnQuest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salzgitter 2 5 2 0 2.00 EnQuest 0 0 2 0 3.00

Salzgitter currently has a consensus price target of $29.30, indicating a potential upside of 679.26%. EnQuest has a consensus price target of $0.29, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Salzgitter’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Salzgitter is more favorable than EnQuest.

Summary

Salzgitter beats EnQuest on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products. The Mannesmann segment comprises of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision tubes, and stainless steel tubes. The Trading segment focuses on tightly-knit European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide that ensure that the Salzgitter Group’s products and services are marketed efficiently. The Technology segment consists of filling and packing technology segment, including special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company was founded on September 6, 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

