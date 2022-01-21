Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Equities analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $45.26 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.