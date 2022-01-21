Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will post sales of $133.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $159.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $639.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.00 million to $653.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $658.89 million, with estimates ranging from $650.48 million to $666.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 487,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 3.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.