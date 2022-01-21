Critical Contrast: Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) & Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG)

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newtek Business Services and Patient Portal Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services $92.20 million 6.47 $33.62 million $3.60 7.35 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newtek Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Newtek Business Services and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services 81.22% 20.18% 7.79% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Newtek Business Services has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.67, suggesting that its stock price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Newtek Business Services and Patient Portal Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services 1 2 0 0 1.67 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newtek Business Services currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Newtek Business Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Newtek Business Services is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Newtek Business Services beats Patient Portal Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

