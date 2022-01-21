Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.33.

TSE K opened at C$7.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$10.06.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

In other news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson acquired 75,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

