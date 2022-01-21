Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 68.21% from the company’s previous close.

ELD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.86.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$11.89 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.52 and a 1 year high of C$17.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.44.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.