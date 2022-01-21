Brokers Set Expectations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,624,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

