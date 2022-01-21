Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.71.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.84. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.63.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

