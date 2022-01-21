FY2021 EPS Estimates for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Danimer Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 208,054 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 124.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 232.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 567,354 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,100 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

