BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) to Buy

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$40.00.

BEP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.38.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of TSE BEP.UN opened at C$41.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$11.34 billion and a PE ratio of -41.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$40.42 and a 12 month high of C$63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.52%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.