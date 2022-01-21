Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

NYSE:HBM opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.