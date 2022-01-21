Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($36.84) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABF. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($36.16) to GBX 2,470 ($33.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($30.02) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,594 ($35.39).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,042 ($27.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,990.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,990.71. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719 ($23.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($38.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 34.30 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.54), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,090,500.31). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($26.05), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($622,450.17).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

