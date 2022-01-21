Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($10.37) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.60) to GBX 810 ($11.05) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.39) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.75) to GBX 832 ($11.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.73) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 810.80 ($11.06).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 679.60 ($9.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 713.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 697.94. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 618.53 ($8.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 889.55 ($12.14). The firm has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62.

In related news, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($68,257.87).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.