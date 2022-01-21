Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Investec lowered shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

