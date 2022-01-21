Kairous Acquisition Corp Ltd’s (NASDAQ:KACLU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 24th

Kairous Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KACLU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Kairous Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:KACLU opened at $10.16 on Friday. Kairous Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

