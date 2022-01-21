The Buckle, Inc.’s Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales rose 17.7% in the month of December. Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Buckle stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Buckle will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

