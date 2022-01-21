Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of H&T Group stock opened at GBX 304 ($4.15) on Monday. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 243.70 ($3.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.43). The firm has a market cap of £121.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 283.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

