Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $86.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Whiting Petroleum traded as high as $78.20 and last traded at $77.75, with a volume of 3094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.31.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

