Wayfair (NYSE:W) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $155.27 and last traded at $156.02, with a volume of 2211759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.33.

Specifically, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $183,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.62 and its 200 day moving average is $250.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.62 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Wayfair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

