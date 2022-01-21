Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

MBWM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $597.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.