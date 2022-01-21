Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 29,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 940,828 shares.The stock last traded at $359.38 and had previously closed at $355.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.