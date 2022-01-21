Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Mandiant traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 37768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Mandiant Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

