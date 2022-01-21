Teekay LNG Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,453 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,148% compared to the average volume of 287 call options.

TGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.