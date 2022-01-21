Head to Head Analysis: NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTech AR Solutions -117.78% -127.92% -99.71% Japan Airlines -39.98% -24.05% -10.86%

NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Japan Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTech AR Solutions $13.20 million 8.47 -$11.64 million ($0.31) -3.97 Japan Airlines $4.54 billion 1.37 -$2.69 billion ($2.46) -3.76

NexTech AR Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Japan Airlines. NexTech AR Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NexTech AR Solutions and Japan Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Japan Airlines 0 1 0 0 2.00

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business. The Others segment includes travel planning and sales. The company was founded on August 1, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

