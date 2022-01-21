FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) Announces January 25th IPO

FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) expects to raise $18 million in an IPO on Tuesday, January 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,500,000 shares at $6.00-$8.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, FGI Industries Ltd. generated $165 million in revenue and $7.6 million in net income. FGI Industries Ltd. has a market-cap of $66.5 million.

The Benchmark Company and Northland Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

FGI Industries Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: FGI Industries Ltd. revised the structure of its IPO on Jan. 18, 2022, to a unit offering consisting of 2.5 million units at $6 to $8 each – from its previous structure as an IPO of only ordinary shares, consisting of 2.5 million shares at $6 to $8, according to an S-1/A filing. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one warrant to buy one ordinary share. The company has applied to list its ordinary shares and warrants on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FGI” and “FGIW,” respectively. The deal’s timing was pushed back to the week of Jan. 17, 2022, a delay from its initially scheduled pricing date on the evening of Jan. 12, 2022. (Note: Foremost Groups Ltd. will hold approximately 72% of the voting power of our ordinary shares upon the closing of this offering. We will be a “controlled company” under the corporate governance rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”).) We are a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Over the course of 30 years, we have built an industry-wide reputation for product innovation, quality, and excellent customer service. We are currently focused on the following product categories: sanitaryware (primarily toilets, sinks, pedestals and toilet seats), bath furniture (vanities, mirrors and cabinets), shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. These products are sold primarily for repair and remodel (“R&R”) activity and, to a lesser extent, new home or commercial construction. We sell our products through numerous customer partners, including mass retail centers, wholesale and commercial distributors, online retailers and specialty stores. Some of our largest customers include The Home Depot, Menards, Ferguson and Lowe’s. “.

FGI Industries Ltd. was founded in 1987 and has 130 employees. The company is located at 906 Murray Road East Hanover, NJ 07869 and can be reached via phone at (973) 428-0400 or on the web at http://www.fgi-industries.com/.

