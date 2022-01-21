Immuneering Corp’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 26th

Immuneering’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 26th. Immuneering had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $112,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of Immuneering’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of IMRX opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

