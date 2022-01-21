Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) versus Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Critical Survey

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Adagene and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagene N/A N/A N/A Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.29% -46.53%

This table compares Adagene and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagene $700,000.00 466.27 -$42.40 million N/A N/A Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.46 million ($0.29) -0.87

Adagene has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Adagene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adagene and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adagene currently has a consensus price target of $32.39, suggesting a potential upside of 332.48%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 693.65%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adagene.

Summary

Adagene beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800. The company was founded by Seth Lederman and Donald W. Landry on November 16, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

