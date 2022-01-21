Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Insider Buys £55,500 in Stock

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) insider Robert Blackburn Gray acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £55,500 ($75,726.57).

RESI stock opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The company has a market capitalization of £189.09 million and a PE ratio of 34.53. Residential Secure Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85.55 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.54). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Residential Secure Income’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

Residential Secure Income plc (ÂReSIÂ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising Â£180 million in its IPO.

