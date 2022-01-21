HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Richard Harpin Buys 19 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Richard Harpin purchased 19 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 802 ($10.94) per share, with a total value of £152.38 ($207.91).

LON HSV opened at GBX 799 ($10.90) on Friday. HomeServe plc has a twelve month low of GBX 746.50 ($10.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 71.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 872.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 902.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

HSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.83) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.78) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.78) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,285.22 ($17.54).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

