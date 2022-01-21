Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $706.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post sales of $706.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $709.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $704.20 million. IDEX reported sales of $614.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.73.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

