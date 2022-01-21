Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases 146 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 146 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($36.57) per share, with a total value of £3,912.80 ($5,338.79).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 450 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,547 ($34.75), for a total value of £11,461.50 ($15,638.56).
- On Friday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 163 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,498 ($34.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,071.74 ($5,555.66).
- On Friday, December 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,466 ($33.65), for a total value of £246,600 ($336,471.55).
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 161 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,537 ($34.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,084.57 ($5,573.16).
- On Thursday, November 11th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($35.52), for a total value of £375,482.75 ($512,324.67).
Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,635 ($35.95) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 2,125 ($28.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.34). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,526.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,565.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The firm has a market cap of £9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
