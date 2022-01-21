The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) Insider Buys £55,800 in Stock

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) insider Stuart Neil Warriner bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £55,800 ($76,135.90).

Shares of PEBB stock opened at GBX 123.45 ($1.68) on Friday. The Pebble Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.87 ($2.32). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.72 million and a P/E ratio of 36.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEBB. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.87) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.