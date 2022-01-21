Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$42.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.
TSE:SU opened at C$35.32 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.07 and a 52 week high of C$36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.63.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
