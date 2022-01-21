Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$42.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.

TSE:SU opened at C$35.32 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.07 and a 52 week high of C$36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.63.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

