SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) PT Raised to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLS. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

SLS stock opened at C$15.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52-week low of C$5.73 and a 52-week high of C$17.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.

