Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.45.

PEY opened at C$9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total value of C$236,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$3,374,622.20. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$666,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,571,500. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $125,010 and sold 174,712 shares valued at $1,784,396.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

