FY2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.33. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$198.21.

Shares of FNV opened at C$168.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$178.16. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$205.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.19 billion and a PE ratio of 36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.74 million.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total transaction of C$921,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Insiders sold 18,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,605 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

