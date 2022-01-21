Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$10.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WCP. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.65.

TSE:WCP opened at C$8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.46 and a 52-week high of C$9.19. The firm has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.60.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$897,918.55. Insiders bought a total of 77,710 shares of company stock valued at $570,128 over the last quarter.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

