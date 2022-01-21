FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $8.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.35.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $297.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.